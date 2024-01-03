Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 4.4% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $272.01. 181,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.