Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in AT&T by 6.3% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.31. 6,166,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,206,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.