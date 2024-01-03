Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRME shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prime Medicine from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 617,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after purchasing an additional 571,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,093 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,622,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 415,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prime Medicine stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market cap of $852.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.43. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $21.48.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.10). Analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

