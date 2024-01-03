Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 10,000 Shares

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,381,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $30,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 607 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $1,960.61.

On Monday, November 6th, Sean Kiewiet sold 691 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $2,473.78.

On Friday, November 3rd, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,711 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $9,542.72.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,111 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $7,472.94.

Priority Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ PRTH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.59. 5,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,283. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Priority Technology

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. Analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Priority Technology by 116.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 49.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Priority Technology by 50.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Priority Technology by 41.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTH. B. Riley upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

