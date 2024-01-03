Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PGNY has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. Progyny has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 25,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $868,511.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $3,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,491.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,946. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

