PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Up 1.8%

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 2,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 8,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

