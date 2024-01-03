ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $21.89

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.89, but opened at $20.46. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 4,054,726 shares.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

