ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stake Lowered by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

