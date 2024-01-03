ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.27. Approximately 554,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,035,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.