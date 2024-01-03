ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,450,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 2,434,584 shares.The stock last traded at $63.59 and had previously closed at $64.30.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra S&P500

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 45,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

