PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Position Decreased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of PubMatic worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,689 shares of company stock valued at $836,316. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PubMatic Price Performance

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $800.99 million, a PE ratio of 534.00 and a beta of 1.36. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PUBM. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

PubMatic Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

