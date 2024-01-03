Pure Storage Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,298 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 212% compared to the typical volume of 3,619 call options.

PSTG stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. 5,893,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.38, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

