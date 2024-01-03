PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Down to $3.75

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.48. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 464,484 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCT shares. Roth Mkm downgraded PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $582.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.36.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 25,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares in the company, valued at $187,842.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 25,779 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,022.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,842.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Bouck bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Free Report)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.