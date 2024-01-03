Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 915 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.46 on Wednesday, hitting $570.61. 991,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,487. The company has a market cap of $259.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $633.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.51 and a 200-day moving average of $547.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

