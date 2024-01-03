Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,542 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.48.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.21. 10,256,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,786,043. The company has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

