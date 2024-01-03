Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 680.7% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 41,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 383,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,582,000 after buying an additional 44,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $111.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,692. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.23. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $112.69.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

