Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Invests $769,000 in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 102,975 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Enviva as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EVA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 386,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. Enviva Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.17). Enviva had a negative net margin of 29.65% and a negative return on equity of 104.81%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Inc. will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Enviva in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other Enviva news, major shareholder Inclusive Capital Partners, L. sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $3,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,969,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enviva Company Profile



Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.



