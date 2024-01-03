Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. SiTime makes up about 1.8% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of SiTime worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 94.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 191.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SITM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.69. 66,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,040. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $81.09 and a 1 year high of $142.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.39.

Insider Activity

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $113,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,289.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,078 shares of company stock worth $472,383. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITM

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.