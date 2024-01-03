Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 91,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. Patterson-UTI Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 368.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 1,417,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,049. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

