Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Datadog makes up about 2.3% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total value of $15,658,064.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $15,658,064.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 584,878 shares of company stock valued at $65,933,068. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

