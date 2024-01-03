Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Sells 43 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $410.48. 244,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,227. The company has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $414.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.78 and a 200-day moving average of $359.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $13,477,823. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

