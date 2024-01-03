Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.92

Shares of Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and traded as high as $18.20. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $18.20, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Q.E.P. Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Get Q.E.P. alerts:

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter. Q.E.P. had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 0.51%.

About Q.E.P.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q.E.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q.E.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.