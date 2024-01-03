QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.114 per share on Friday, February 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.
QinetiQ Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.
QinetiQ Group Company Profile
