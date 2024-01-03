Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,853,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after buying an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after acquiring an additional 511,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,251,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,996. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.06. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $219.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

