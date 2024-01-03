R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded R1 RCM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.31.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on R1 RCM

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $48,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,515 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 549.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,673,862 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,117,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,594 shares during the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.