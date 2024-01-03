Raymond James & Associates Buys 44,210 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,210 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $119,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

