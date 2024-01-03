Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,630 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $96,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after purchasing an additional 480,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,795,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,898,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,391,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,104,000 after purchasing an additional 317,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,638,000 after purchasing an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.64 and its 200 day moving average is $186.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

