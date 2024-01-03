Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,702,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NextEra Energy worth $97,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $61.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $86.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile



NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

