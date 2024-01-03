Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 15,425 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fiserv worth $81,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day moving average is $123.01. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

