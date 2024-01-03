Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 30,403 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of IQVIA worth $104,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQVIA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.