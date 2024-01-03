Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 9,394 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $91,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after buying an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Down 3.4 %

BA stock opened at $251.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.82. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

