Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $99.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.74% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $99,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $78.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

