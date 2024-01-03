Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RJF. Citigroup reduced their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Raymond James stock opened at $112.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.73.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RJF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Raymond James during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 160.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

