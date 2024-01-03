RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMAX. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut RE/MAX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,907,522 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,786.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,907,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,786.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 24,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,183.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,498 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 103,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,998. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 270,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RE/MAX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $230.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.56.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that RE/MAX will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

