Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Verizon Communications (VZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) recently:

1/3/2024 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2023 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2023 – Verizon Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Verizon Communications was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/14/2023 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2023 – Verizon Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2023 – Verizon Communications was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 29,072 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 50,796 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 31,505 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $4,670,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,396,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

