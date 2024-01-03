Redwood Investments LLC Acquires 19,782 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 19,782 shares during the quarter. Merit Medical Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Merit Medical Systems worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

