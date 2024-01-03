Redwood Investments LLC Cuts Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,407 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $113.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

