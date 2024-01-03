Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Down 1.9 %

BKNG opened at $3,480.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,005.57 and a twelve month high of $3,580.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,195.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,051.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,465.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.