Redwood Investments LLC Has $10 Million Stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $144.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day moving average of $125.79. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.38. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $158.50.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

