Redwood Investments LLC Has $14.19 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 347,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,599 shares during the quarter. Rush Enterprises comprises approximately 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $14,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 48.8% in the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 36.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 31.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 264,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares in the company, valued at $32,400,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

