Redwood Investments LLC Has $16.18 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,594 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up about 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.29% of Atkore worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Atkore by 93.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Atkore by 23.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $163.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.14. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.94 and a 52 week high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

