Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HEI opened at $177.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $149.05 and a 12 month high of $191.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $170.01.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on HEI

About HEICO

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.