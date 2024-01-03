Redwood Investments LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 464.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 494.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,071,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,026 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,244.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,344.05 and a 1-year high of $2,348.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,026.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,219.70.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

