Redwood Investments LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,213 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Skyline Champion worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,381,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SKY stock opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $464.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.