Redwood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,580 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 2.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.33% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

