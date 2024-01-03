Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 50,410 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,410 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $12,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HEES. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.45. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $400.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

