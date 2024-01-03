Redwood Investments LLC Sells 104,422 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,422 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.25% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.7% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 32.52% and a return on equity of 190.74%. The firm had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

