Redwood Investments LLC Sells 55,122 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,122 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned 1.04% of Aspen Aerogels worth $6,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 458.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPN stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASPN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

