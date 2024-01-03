Redwood Investments LLC Sells 7,342 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GTLS opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $184.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.64.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.44 per share, with a total value of $67,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,756.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Cichocki acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.88 per share, with a total value of $50,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,337.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

