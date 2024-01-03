Redwood Investments LLC Sells 9,870 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Addus HomeCare accounts for 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.84% of Addus HomeCare worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

ADUS stock opened at $93.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $114.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.43.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

